A fourth U.S. service member has died from COVID-19, according to new Pentagon data.

The Defense Department has released very little information about the person other than they died over the weekend, marking the first death of a U.S. service member in over two months.

According to data released by the Pentagon this week, 28,769 service members have tested positive for COVID-19. Of that number, 495 have been hospitalized while 14,557 have recovered.

The Army has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases of any service branch with 9,697 cases, the Navy has reported 6,888 cases, the Air Force has reported 4,595, the National Guard has reported 3,857 cases, and the Marine Corps has reported 3,445 cases.

Capt. Douglas Hickok, a Physician’s Assistant and member of the New Jersey Army National Guard, died in March. He was the first service member to succumb following the coronavirus outbreak.

Navy Chief Petty Officer Charles Thacker, who is assigned to the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt, was the first active duty military member to die from COVID-19.

