CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man has pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl following a transaction at a fast-food restaurant bathroom, police said.

According to court documents, Michael Briand, 29, of Bow, and an accomplice sold the drug to a person cooperating with police in August 2019. The deal happened in Nashua. Detectives arrested Briand and others after the sale.

Briand is scheduled to be sentenced in U.S. District Court in New Hampshire on Nov. 19.

