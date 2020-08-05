By - Associated Press - Wednesday, August 5, 2020

WINSLOW, Ariz. (AP) - An inmate at the state prison in Winslow died Wednesday from an apparent suicide, Arizona Department of Corrections officials said.

Corrections officials said 23-year-old Patrick Pruitt was found unresponsive Wednesday morning in the prison’s shower area and had apparently hanged himself.

Responding paramedics transported Pruitt to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Corrections officials said Pruitt was sentenced last year out of Yavapai County for armed robbery, aggravated assault, theft means of transportation, narcotic drug violation and dangerous drug violation.

