Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday said that the U.S. will offer a resolution next week to the U.N. Security Council that would extend the arms embargo on Iran, which is set to expire in October.

U.S. officials have insisted that the embargo, which was put in place as part of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal from which the Trump administration withdrew, should remain in place, citing Iranian violations to the Obama-era pact.

In order to pass, the resolution needs nine votes in favor and must avoid a veto by one of the five permanent members of the council, which includes China and Russia.

Both Beijing and Moscow have opposed the extension.

“The Council would make an absolute mockery of that mission if it allowed the No. 1 state sponsor of terrorism to buy and sell weapons freely,” Mr. Pompeo told reporters.

“One way or another – one way or another, we will do the right thing,” he vowed. “We will ensure that the arms embargo is extended.”

The Trump administration has threatened to reimpose earlier U.N.-approved sanctions, which were lifted as part of the 2015 deal, if the arms embargo is not extended.

Mr. Pompeo said U.S. officials are “deeply aware” of the option but said “we’re going to do everything within America’s power to ensure that that arms embargo is extended. And I’m confident that we will be successful.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.