TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - The sound of generators and chain saws punctuate Wednesday morning’s sunrise in Jersey where more than one million homes and businesses were without electricity after Tropical Storm Isaias ripped through the state.

Ocean, Monmouth, Burlington and Bergen counties were among the hardest hit with power outages.

Some customers may be without power for days because Isaias left behind a tangled mess of tree branches and power lines downed by strong winds and, in some cases, tornadoes.

The loss of electricity was making it difficult for residents who have been working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic. They won’t be able to take a train to work.

NJ Transit train service remained suspended while the railroad says crews cleared about 150 trees and repair signals and overhead wires.

NJ Transit anticipated Northeast Corridor trains would resume service Wednesday at 10 a.m., but on a weekend schedule.

The other lines will resume service once repairs are completed.

The Atlantic City Rail Line will resume weekday service.

Buses and light rail would honor railroad tickets.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.