TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - The sound of generators and chain saws punctuated Wednesday morning’s sunrise in New Jersey where more than 1.3 million homes and businesses were without electricity after Tropical Storm Isaias ripped through the state.

Utility crews slowly restored service, but 981,868 customers were still without power and some may have to wait days before they have their electricity back.

Ocean, Monmouth, Burlington and Bergen counties were among the hardest hit with power outages.

Isaias left behind a tangled mess of tree branches and power lines downed by strong winds and, in some cases, tornadoes.

The loss of electricity was making it difficult for residents who have been working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic. They were having difficulty finding a train to take to the office.

NJ Transit train service remained suspended while the railroad said crews cleared about 250 trees and repaired signals and overhead wires.

Northeast Corridor, Raritan Valley, Main/Bergen County and Pascack Valley trains would resume service at 10 a.m., but on weekend schedules.

The Atlantic City Rail Line was running on a regular weekday schedule.

NJ Transit’s other lines will resume service once repairs are completed.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.