Likely Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden rejected President Trump’s call that he take a cognitive test, saying it would be like a TV reporter’s getting tested for cocaine before going on air.

“No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? Come on, man,” Mr. Biden said in a clip that aired Wednesday on “CBS This Morning.”

“That’s like saying before you got on this program, you’re taking a test whether you’re taking cocaine or not,” the 77-year-old Mr. Biden said. “What do you think, huh? Are you a junkie?”

Mr. Trump has bragged about recently acing a test that measures whether someone is in the process of mental decline. He said Mr. Biden should take the same one.

“If he can’t figure out the difference between an elephant and a lion, I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about,” Mr. Biden said, accusing the reporter of trying to “goad” him.

“I’m so forward-looking to have an opportunity to sit with the president or stand with the president [in] the debates,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.