Joseph R. Biden won’t be traveling to Milwaukee to accept the Democratic presidential nomination.

The Democratic National Committee announced Wednesday the former vice president and the rest of the lineup of speakers would be speaking virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Biden will speak from Delaware.

“From the very beginning of this pandemic, we put the health and safety of the American people first,” said DNC Chair Tom Perez. “We followed the science, listened to doctors and public health experts, and we continued making adjustments to our plans in order to protect lives.”

“That’s the kind of steady and responsible leadership America deserves. And that’s the leadership Joe Biden will bring to the White House,” he said.

Mr. Trump, meanwhile, said Wednesday that he would likely accept the GOP nomination from the White House.

