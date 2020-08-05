President Trump said Wednesday he is not involved in efforts to get rapper Kanye West on the ballot in swing states.

He was responding to reports by CNN and elsewhere that say GOP operatives are helping Mr. West become a presidential candidate in states like Wisconsin, as a way to peel Black voters away from former Vice President Joseph R. Biden.

Mr. West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, assisted Mr. Trump on criminal justice reform but the president said the connection ends there. He said he’s not boosting the electoral effort.

“Not, not at all,” Mr. Trump said. “I like him, I like his wife.”

Ms. Kardashian West recently asked for compassion as the public evaluates Mr. West’s behavior, citing his bipolar diagnosis.

“He’s always been very nice to me,” Mr. Trump said of Mr. West.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.