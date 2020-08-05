Three separate tornadoes whipped through southern Maryland during Tropical Storm Isaias, according to a preliminary report posted Tuesday evening by the National Weather Service, which is still investigating potential twisters in Virginia.

Two tornadoes made their way through St. Mary’s County while one touched down in Calvert County.

An EF-0 tornado that spanned 75 yards hit the ground in the SE Ridge area in St. Mary’s County at 6:27 a.m. Tuesday with a peak wind of 80 mph. The other tornado in the county touched down at West Piney Point at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. It had a peak wind of 100 mph and a path width of 100 yards, the report says.

About an hour later at 7:33 a.m., an EF-1 tornado passed through Dares Beach, a residential unincorporated community in Calvert County. The twister had a peak wind of 90 mph and a path width of 100 yards.

At least four tornadoes touched down in Virginia Tuesday, the NWS told WTOP Wednesday. Officials detected two tornadoes in Suffolk, one in Courtland and one in James City County.

The weather service is looking into whether there were more tornadoes based on confirmed radar signatures. The preliminary report does not yet include details about the tornadoes in Virginia.

A detailed report about NWS storm surveys will be issued Wednesday, the weather service said.

