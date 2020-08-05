OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - An Oakland criminal who authorities say bribed a law enforcement official for protection was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for killing a couple over a business deal.

Wing Wo Ma, also known as “Fat Mark,” was sentenced for the 2013 execution-style slayings in Mendocino County. He was convicted last year of murder, drug distribution conspiracy, fraud conspiracy, weapons, and bribery charges.

Prosecutors said Ma shot Jim Tat Kong and his wife, Cindy Bao Feng Chen, in the head on Chen’s birthday as the couple sat in a minivan in Fort Bragg.

Kong was a Chinese-American gangster and rival to San Francisco gang leader Raymond “Shrimp Boy” Chow, authorities said.

Ma had borrowed money from Kong for a nearby marijuana growing operation and other failed ventures and was afraid of retribution because he wasn’t able to repay the money, prosecutors said.

DNA from abandoned cigarette butts linked Ma to the crime.

The bribery conviction stemmed from Ma’s relationship with Harry Hu, a onetime Oakland police lieutenant and inspector with the Alameda County district attorney’s office.

“Since at least 2008, Ma bribed Hu with airfare for multiple trips to Las Vegas, free accommodation at high-end suites and hotel rooms at Las Vegas casinos, meals and entertainment in Las Vegas and San Francisco, female hostesses at private room bars in Las Vegas and San Francisco, music concert tickets, use of a new Mercedes-Benz, and labor for the remodel of Hu’s personal residence,” said a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office.

Ma bribed Hu to protect himself from prosecution for various crimes and used his reputation to attract investors to his “”fraudulent schemes,” prosecutors said.

Hu, a noted expert on Bay Area Asian organized crime, pleaded guilty to bribery in 2018 and could face a year in federal prison when he is sentenced later this month.

