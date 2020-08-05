PHOENIX (AP) - Police on Wednesday released the name of a man who allegedly was shot by his wife at the couple’s west Phoenix home and later died at a hospital.

They said the man was 38-year-old Devin Anderson.

Police said 33-year-old Samone Lomax has been booked into a Maricopa County jail on suspicion of murder.

It’s unclear if Lomax has a lawyer yet who can speak on her behalf.

Police said a man called 911 around 4 p.m. Monday to report that his wife allegedly had shot him.

Officers responded to the scene and found the man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A possible motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Police said there were three small children inside the home at the time of the shooting, but they weren’t injured.

