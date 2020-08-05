PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A riot was declared early Wednesday during demonstrations in Portland after authorities said people set fires and barricaded public roadways.

Unruly protest have happened in Oregon’s largest city every night for more than two months since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis.

People gathered outside the Portland Police Association in North Portland. KOIN reports a group of people breached the doors of the Portland Police Association building. While inside, some set a fire and caused other damage - prompting the police to declare a riot around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say several arrests were made overnight.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.