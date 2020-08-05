OSBORNE, Kan. (AP) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and local law enforcement are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in north-central Kansas.

The shooting happened late Friday night in Osborne, Wichita television station KAKE reported. Investigators have said Osborne police were called to a home and found Patrick Johnson, 58, of Salina, in a basement with a gunshot wound. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

A family member of Johnson’s at the home told police he had been in a fight with Johnson that led to the shooting, investigators said.

No arrests had been reported by Wednesday. The Osborne County Sheriff’s office is also helping in the investigation.

