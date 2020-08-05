Rep. Rashida Tlaib has claimed victory in her primary race against Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones.

Mr. Tlaib, a member of the “Squad” on Capitol Hill, said that the results, which showed her cruising to victory, showed her brand of far-left liberalism isn’t going anywhere.

“Headlines said I was the most vulnerable member of the Squad,” Ms. Tlaib said on Twitter. “My community responded last night and said our Squad is big. It includes all who believe we must show up for each other and prioritize people over profits. It’s here to stay, and it’s only getting bigger.

Ms. Tlaib is one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress and has become a star among far-left activists who believe Democrats need to do more for the working class and the party has become too beholden to corporate America.

The latest vote tally showed Ms. Tlaib with 66% of the vote to Ms. Jones‘ 34%.

Liberal activists also celebrated the victory of Cori Bush, who defeated Rep. Lacy Clay in Missouri, likely giving them another champion in the House.

