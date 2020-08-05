The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee raised a combined record of $165 million in July, surpassing $1 billion for the election cycle, they announced Wednesday night.

Campaign officials said they have more than $300 million cash on hand. They said July was also the largest online fundraising month ever for the re-election effort.

“The enthusiasm behind President Trump’s re-election continues to grow as July’s massive fundraising totals prove,” said new campaign manager Bill Stepien, who was tapped by the president last month to replace Brad Parscale. “The president’s support continues to increase while Joe Biden just posted a down fundraising month from his basement.”

Mr. Biden’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee reported raising a combined $140 million in July, but boosted their cash-on-hand total to $294 million.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said enthusiasm among the GOP “only continues to grow as Americans know the critical choice they face in November —a lawless cancel culture under Joe Biden, or a Great American Comeback under President Trump.”

The RNC recently announced the hiring of an additional 300 field staffers, bringing the total Trump Victory operation to more than 1,500, saying that is double Mr. Biden’s operation.

