Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates told a Senate panel Wednesday that ex-FBI Director James Comey went “rogue” in the investigation of President Trump’s first national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Ms. Yates was asked if the ex-FBI director had gone “rogue” when he failed to keep the Justice Department informed about the Flynn investigation.

“You can use that term, yes,” she responded.

Justice Department documents released earlier this year revealed Mr. Comey kept Ms. Yates — who was his superior — in the dark about the bureau’s probe into Flynn in January 2017.

Ms. Yates told ex-special counsel Robert Mueller’s team that she first learned the bureau was probing Flynn’s conversations with the ex-Russian ambassador to the U.S. from former President Obama, not Mr. Comey.

Ms. Yates told Mueller’s team that she “had no idea” what Mr. Obama was talking about.

She also told Mr. Comey to notify the incoming Trump administration about concerns that Flynn could be blackmailed by Russians.

On January 24, Ms. Yates and her team called Mr. Comey to tell him that they had agreed to notify the Trump White House about the Flynn conversations. The FBI Director told her that agents were already on their way to interview Flynn at the White House.

She told Mr. Mueller’s team that she was “flabbergasted” and “dumbfounded” by Mr. Comey’s actions.

On Wednesday, Ms. Yates told senators Mr. Comey’s actions deviated from Justice Department guidelines.

“The difference from the protocol is the FBI conducted the interview without a courtesy call to the White House counsel,” she said.

