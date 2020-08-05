Shots were fired early Wednesday morning as violent protests continued to rock Portland, Oregon, with demonstrators breaking into the Portland Police Association’s offices and setting it on fire.

Police declared the event a riot and said they had to use “crowd control munition” to restore order — though they said no tear gas was used.

While they were dispersing that crowd, they said shots were fired nearby in what appeared to be two separate exchanges. One vehicle was struck, but officers said they didn’t find anyone hit, and no witnesses would speak to officers about what happened.

Portland has now seen 68 straight nights of protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Wednesday morning’s violence happened miles from the downtown location that for weeks have been the scene of clashes between federal officers and demonstrators.

Gatherings are still taking place nightly in the downtown location, though they have been “mostly peaceful” in recent days, Portland police said. Federal officers pulled back their forward presence and turned lead operations over to state police, and protesters have in turn begun to control their wilder elements more acutely.

The shift has seemed to push the more violent aspects of the demonstrations elsewhere, with protesters gathering east of the Willamette River and deciding on what their targets will be each night.

Protesters are now using the same tactics on local police that they used against the feds.

The Portland Police Bureau said officers were pelted with rocks and bricks, and one officer was splattered with “an unknown alkaline substance.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.