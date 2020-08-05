The Trump administration on Wednesday announced a partnership with Johnson & Johnson that would secure 100 million doses of the company’s coronavirus vaccine candidate for the federal government.

The Department of Health and Human Services and the Pentagon partnered to provide about $1 billion to support the manufacturing and potential delivery of the vaccine.

The deal also allows the federal government to acquire additional doses that would be able to vaccinate up to 300 million people.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the administration’s “Operation Warp Speed” is increasing the likelihood that the U.S. will have at least one reliable COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year.

The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) within HHS has already provided more than $450 million to Janssen, part of Johnson & Johnson, for vaccine development initiatives.

Johnson & Johnson is one of a number of companies racing to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna, Inc. and the National Institutes of Health have partnered on one of the most highly-touted efforts.

Moderna announced Wednesday that the company had about $400 million in customer deposits on hand at the end of July for the potential supply of its leading vaccine candidate.

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said on an earnings call that the company is charging between $32 and $37 per dose for some deals.

“We will be responsible on price well below value during the pandemic,” Mr. Bancel said.

