Here is the Trump campaign’s suggested list of 24 potential moderators for the presidential debates:

ABC News: Tom Llamas, David Muir

Bloomberg: Kevin Cirilli.

CBN: David Brody.

CBS News: Norah O’Donnell, Major Garrett.

CNBC: Rick Santelli, Joe Kernen.

Fox News: Bret Baier, Shannon Bream, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Harris Faulkner, Bill Hemmer.

Fox Business Network: Maria Bartiromo, Gerry Baker, Susan Li, Charles Payne, Dagen McDowell.

NBC News: Hoda Kotb.

The Hill.com: Saagar Enjeti.

Univision: Ambrosio Hernandez.

Also included on the list: Michael Goodwin of The New York Post, and radio hosts Larry Elder and Hugh Hewitt.

The Commission on Presidential Debates selects moderators several weeks before the debates. The commission cites three criteria: familiarity with the candidates and the major issues of the presidential campaign; extensive experience in live television broadcast news; and an understanding that the debate “should focus maximum time and attention on the candidates and their views.”

The moderators choose the questions to be asked.

