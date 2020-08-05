President Trump’s campaign is suing Nevada over the state’s new plan to conduct the November election almost entirely by mail.

The Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee and the Nevada Republican Party filed the lawsuit late Tuesday in federal court in Nevada.

“In Nevada, we’re in court, we’ll see how it works out,” the president said Wednesday on “Fox & Friends.”

The lawsuit says the measure will serve to unconstitutionally dilute the votes of some Nevada voters.

Among other objections, Republicans say a provision that allows election officials to accept and count ballots that are received after Election Day will effectively prolong the election past the date set by Congress.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, has signed into law a measure the legislature approved this week to automatically send active registered voters in the state a vote-by-mail ballot ahead of the election.

Mr. Sisolak has defended the law, saying it’s intended to safeguard people’s health and their constitutional right to vote during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Trump said the U.S. Postal Service isn’t equipped to handle the new system.

The president said absentee voting is OK “because you have to go through a process.”

He also encouraged Floridians to vote by mail on Tuesday, saying he trusts Florida’s system because of GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis and Mr. DeSantis’ predecessor, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

