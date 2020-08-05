President Trump and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Wednesday there is a “common-sense” approach to tackling COVID-19 that falls short of a complete lockdown, from widespread mask-wearing to staying at home when possible.

“We’re going to keep our guard up, we’re going to stay vigilant. But there’s a real path forward, and a common-sense approach that we can apply in Arizona, not only around the saving lives, but also safely and successfully getting our kids back to school at the appropriate time,” Mr. Ducey, a Republican, said in a visit to the Oval Office.

Arizona became the early face of the Sun Belt surge in coronavirus cases this summer, as the rate of tests returning positive exceeded 20% but is under that mark now and on a downward trajectory. It is at a seven-day average of 2,000 cases per day, down from close to 3,000 per day two weeks ago.

Mr. Ducey and other governors across the South and West faced criticism for the spike in cases and accompanying hospitalizations and deaths. Critics said they opened their economies before the virus was under control.

The administration praising their approach since then, however, as they got tough about mask-wearing and dispersing large crowds.

“We’ve got masks in over 90 percent of our state now,” Mr. Ducey said. “And then the simple things like physical distancing, washing your hands, staying home if you’re sick, and we did take some further steps. We were in the unhappy, but responsible, position of dispersing large crowds. So, bars and nightclubs and gyms all closed temporarily, but upon putting those steps out there we’ve seen improvement — every week, week over week — for four weeks.”

Deborah Birx, the U.S. coronavirus response coordinator, said the White House task force will take lessons from Arizona and try to apply them in Midwest states that have seen a spike in cases in recent days.

Mr. Ducey and Mr. Trump, who is trailing in the polls in Arizona but wants to win it again, said they enjoy a cooperative relationship.

The president boasted about the equipment his administration provided, including 11,000 doses of remdesivir.

“We’re very proud of the governor and we’re very proud of Arizona,” Mr. Trump said.

