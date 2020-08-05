Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates told a Senate committee Wednesday that she would not have signed an application to surveil former Trump campaign aide Carter Page had she known it contained errors and omissions.

“If I had known it had incorrect information, I certainly wouldn’t have signed it,” she said in testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Ms. Yates, in October 2016, had signed the first application to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to wiretap Mr. Page, who was suspected of conspiring with Russians to influence the 2016 election.

She also signed a second application in January 2017.

Mr. Page was never charged with a crime and no public evidence ever emerged linking him to Russian election meddling.

The Justice Department Inspector General concluded last year the applications to wiretap Mr. Page were riddled with “errors and omissions,” including withholding potentially exculpatory evidence.

The inspector general also uncovered that an FBI lawyer had doctored evidence against Mr. Page.

Ms. Yates said she was unaware the application had errors and misinformation until the inspector general’s report was released.

Earlier this year, ex-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who renewed the Page warrant application, also told the Senate Judiciary Committee he would not have signed it had he known of the errors.

