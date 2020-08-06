AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A soldier and an ex-federal employee have pleaded guilty to stealing and selling more than $1 million in military gear taken from a Texas National Guard camp.

Prosecutors said in a statement that National Guard soldier Cristal Avila, 27, of Fort Worth, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Austin to stealing government property. Former federal program analyst Joseph Mora, 35, of Schertz, pleaded guilty in Austin to the same charge Tuesday.

They admitted stealing such military-grade equipment as rifle scopes, infrared laser aiming devices and thermal night-vision goggles from Camp Mabry in Austin and selling it on eBay and by other means.

Both face up to 10 years in federal prison each and have agreed to pay restitution and forfeit profits from the illicit sales. Both remain free on bond pending sentencing, which has yet to be scheduled.

