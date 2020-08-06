CHICAGO (AP) - Two Chicago men have been charged with first-degree murder for an April, 2019, shooting that left two people dead and another person wounded, Cook County prosecutors announced Thursday.

LaDarius Howard, 19, and Cornelius Valentine, 18, were ordered held without bond Thursday for the murders of Ismael Moore, 19, and Terrell Haggins, 17.

Prosecutors allege Howard and Valentine exited a stolen vehicle and opened fire on a group of people standing on a West Side street corner. They say Moore immediately fell to the ground, where a third uncharged gunman shot him several more times. Haggins and his 18-year-old old brother ran but were pursued by the shooters, who eventually caught up with the younger man, who was fatally shot by Valentine. A 29-year-old man was wounded during the incident.

Prosecutors say Howard and Valentine, both with extensive criminal backgrounds as juveniles, were arrested Tuesday.

The stolen auto was recovered the same day of the shooting, and two cellphones were found in the back seat, according to prosecutors. One cellphone belonged to the alleged getaway driver and contained video of Howard and Valentine before the shooting. Investigators also uncovered video on social media showing the co-defendants holding the weapons used in the attack.

In addition to the murder charges, Howard and Valentine are also charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery. It wasn’t immediately known if the two have legal representation.

