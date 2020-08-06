SAUGUS, Mass. (AP) - Three police officers in a community north of Boston were either stabbed or slashed on Thursday morning, according to officials.

The Saugus officers are expected to survive, according to a tweet from a public relations firm that represents the department.

A suspect in also custody and was not seriously injured.

There is no danger to the community.

No other information was immediately available.

The stabbings occurred on a quiet residential street not far from U.S. Route 1, according to broadcast reports. Multiple ambulances and officers from several departments responded to the scene, according to broadcasters.

