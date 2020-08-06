PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A 6-year-old girl attending a neighborhood cookout was shot and wounded when gunfire erupted on a Philadelphia street, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses said two cars pulled up around the same time and people inside each vehicle soon started shooting at each other. The 6-year-old girl was caught in the crossfire and was shot at least once in the chest.

The girl was driven to a hospital in a private car and was listed in stable condition Thursday. Her name and further details on her injuries were not disclosed.

No arrests have been made.

