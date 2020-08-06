Weather officials on Thursday said this year’s Atlantic hurricane season could be one of the busiest on record and predicted another 10 to 16 named storms.

The season has already set a record with nine named storms so far, the most recent being Tropical Storm Isaias, which whipped up at least seven confirmed tornadoes in Maryland and Virginia, killed two people, downed trees and power lines, and cut off electricity for thousands of residents in the region this week.

Records show that on average only two named storms occur by early August, and the ninth named storm doesn’t typically form until October, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“The data and the upcoming predictions point to this season shaping up to be one of the more active seasons on record,” Louis Uccellini, director of the National Weather Service, said on Thursday. “NOAA’s initial hurricane outlook in May indicated a 60% chance of an above normal season … the chance for an above normal season has now been increased to 85%. There’s also a much higher potential for this season to be classified as an extremely active season.”

There have been seven tropical storms and two hurricanes this season. NOAA officials forecast that of the 19 to 25 storms predicted (including the nine that already occurred), seven to 11 of those will become hurricanes with winds of 74 mph or greater. Three to six of those hurricanes could be major hurricanes with winds of 111 mph or greater.

An average storm season usually has 12 named storms, including six hurricanes of which half can be classified as major Category 3, 4 or 5 hurricanes.

The busiest season on record dates back to 2005 when there were 28 named storms. This is the third active season since then.

