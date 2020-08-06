Brian Hook, the U.S. special representative for Iran, is stepping down from his role after four years, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Thursday.

Mr. Pompeo described Mr. Hook as his “point person” on Iran and said “he has achieved historic results countering the Iranian regime.”

During his tenure as the Trump administration’s top Iran policy adviser, the U.S. withdrew from the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal and launched a so-called maximum pressure campaign against Tehran targeting Iran’s nuclear program and political structure.

He will be replaced by Elliott Abrams, who is currently the special representative for Venezuela. According to the department, Mr. Abrams will be serving in both roles.

