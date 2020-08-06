LOS ANGELES (AP) - A man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of raping and killing a woman at a Southern California retirement home 24 years ago, authorities said.

DNA linked David Adolph Bernal, 46, of El Monte to the death of Mary Lindgren, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Bernal had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Lindgren, 67, was beaten, raped and killed in her bedroom at the Covina Villa Retirement Home on Jan. 19, 1996, authorities said.

Last year, a profile of DNA evidence from the crime scene was sent to the state Department of Justice and a match was found to Bernal in July, authorities said.

