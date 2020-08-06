The conservative Club for Growth said Thursday it will spend $5 million on ads attacking presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The economic conservative group’s ads are education-focused and portray a contrast between Mr. Biden’s public education goals with President Trump’s agenda. The Club’s new ads will debut Monday across broadcast, cable and digital platforms.

“Even with hundreds of schools closing independently, Biden opposes emergency parental choice grants, preventing parents from choosing options like private tutoring or charter schools if their public school is closed,” a narrator says in the 30-second ad. “A lost year is unacceptable, but four under Biden? That’s a lost generation.”

The Biden campaign’s education plans include more money and benefits for educators, adding health professionals in schools, and spending more on public education in poor and in non-White districts, according to details of Mr. Biden’s plans posted on his website in May.

Ripping Mr. Biden’s plans for education is an uncommon target for the Club, which has traditionally focused on supply-side economic issues. In 2020, however, the Club has prioritized hammering critics of Mr. Trump including by running ads critical of actions by Sen. Mitt Romney, Utah Republican, and House Democrats over the impeachment of Mr. Trump.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to request for comment.

