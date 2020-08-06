LAS VEGAS (AP) - Arraignment was postponed Thursday in Nevada state court for three men accused of plotting to firebomb a Las Vegas racial injustice protest in May to spark violence and advance views of an extremist anti-government “boogaloo” group.

Stephen Parshall, Andrew Lynam and William Loomis were not brought in custody to Las Vegas from a private detention facility in rural Pahrump, where they’re being held on separate but similar federal charges.

Prosecutor Michael Dickerson told Judge Valerie Adair that authorities have been unable to arrange video appearances for the men from the CoreCivic Southern Nevada Detention Center.

The judge reset to Aug. 27 the Clark County District Court hearing for what defense attorneys say will be not-guilty pleas to four felony charges. Adair then would schedule trial.

The men already are scheduled for trial Nov. 31 in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas on federal conspiracy and firearm charges.

They were arrested together May 30 by police and the FBI while allegedly preparing gasoline-rag-and-glass-bottle firebombs on the way to a Las Vegas protest following the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Boogaloo refers to a loosely organized internet-rooted network of gun enthusiasts who generally express support for overthrowing the U.S. government.

