Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said Thursday that a number of organizers of the riots in Portland are under investigation, and he expects arrests and charges to follow.

While dozens of people have been charged already with arson, resisting police and other specific instances of violence, Mr. Wolf said the riots appear to have been at least loosely organized, and he said those folks are still being probed.

“You’re going to see a lot more activity coming out of the Department of Justice in charging them,” Mr. Wolf told the Senate Homeland Security Committee.

He said they see “anywhere from anarchists to Antifa and others” involved, and said they are coordinating in Portland.

But Mr. Wolf said there is no intelligence to suggest they are coordinating across cities in some broader destabilizing effort.

