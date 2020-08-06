President Trump early Thursday said former Deputy Attorney General Sally Q. Yates is either “lying or grossly incompetent” after her Wednesday testimony about the FBI’s probe of Michael Flynn.

“Sally Yates is either lying or grossly incompetent,” Mr. Trump said on Twitter just after midnight. “It is not possible she could have known so little about Dirty Cop James Comey (and others) from her high position in the Department of ‘Justice’. The political Crime of the Century, and she had no idea what they were doing?”

Ms. Yates testified to Congress on Wednesday that Mr. Comey, the former FBI director, failed to keep the Justice Department informed about the probe into Mr. Flynn, Mr. Trump’s former national security adviser.

She had previously told special counsel Robert Mueller’s team that she first learned about the FBI’s probing Flynn from former President Barack Obama and not Mr. Comey.

Mr. Flynn was ultimately fired in February 2017 for apparently lying to Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Mr. Flynn later pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, although the Justice Department has pushed to drop the case.

