President Trump will sign an executive order Thursday that compels federal agencies to “Buy American” when it comes to critical medicines and medical supplies, saying the coronavirus pandemic underscored the need to bring manufacturing home.

The order also streamlines the regulatory approval process for standing up domestic manufacturing facilities.

White House adviser Peter Navarro said taken together, the order will create a base level of demand and spur investment in domestic manufacturing of drug components and gear, especially in times of trouble.

If the coronavirus pandemic revealed one thing, he said, it is that “we’re dangerously over-dependent on foreign nations for our essential medicines — for our medical supplies, like masks, goggles and the like.”

Mr. Navarro said Mr. Trump will sign the order in Ohio as he takes a tour of the Whirlpool Corporation Manufacturing Plant and then heads to a fundraising reception.

The order will compel big purchasers like the Veterans Affairs, Defense and Health and Health and Human Services departments to look to American makers first when procuring drugs, according to Mr. Navarro, who called the order “pure Trump.”

“It has always been the case that ‘buy American, hire American’ are the two most simple rules of the Trump administration,” Mr. Navarro said.

The coronavirus is an unprecedented health crisis that sparked a huge demand for protective equipment and drugs. Global in scale, the crisis also taxed supply chains that often start in China, where the virus was first discovered.

Mr. Navarro said the problem is that places like China and India undercut Americans with lax environmental and labor standards. Other countries, including Ireland and Switzerland, lure manufacturing away with huge tax advantages.

There will be waiver exceptions to the “buy American” rules if certain drugs can only be procured elsewhere, though Mr. Navarro said the administration will maintain a hard line and work in “Trump time” to close the production gap with foreign nations.

“This is the only way America will succeed going forward, President Trump knows this,” Mr. Navarro said.

