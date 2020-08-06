Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday he will authorize the city to shut off power and water services at homes and other private venues that are accused of hosting “unpermitted” parties and gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m authorizing the city to shut off Los Angeles Department of Water and Power service in the egregious cases in which houses, businesses and other venues are hosting unpermitted large gatherings,” the mayor told reporters. “These large parties are unsafe and can cost Angelenos their lives.”

“Starting on Friday night, if LAPD responds and verifies that a large gathering is occurring at a property, and we see these properties offending time and time again, they will provide notice and initiate the process to request that DWP shut off service within the next 48 hours,” he said.

Ms. Garcetti said the move doesn’t apply to small gatherings in people’s homes, but on the “people determined to break the rules, posing significant public dangers and a threat to all of us,” KTLA reported.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health said Wednesday it issued a “legally binding” order banning gatherings of any size, and that violating the order is “a crime punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both.”

The announcement comes after a woman was fatally shot during a large house party on Mulholland Drive Monday night.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.