Facebook on Wednesday evening pulled down a post from President Trump in which he said that children are “almost immune” to the coronavirus, saying it ran afoul of its COVID-19 misinformation rules.

It’s believed to be the first time that the tech giant has taken down one of the president’s posts.

The post was a clip of Mr. Trump’s Wednesday morning appearance on Fox News where he said children were “almost immune” to the coronavirus in making the case that schools should reopen for in-person learning.

Twitter also said Wednesday that Mr. Trump’s campaign account would be blocked until the clip was removed.

Younger people have been less susceptible to COVID-19, though many have still gotten infected and some have died.

Mr. Trump said on Wednesday he had been talking about children getting very sick from the virus.

“They get very sick, and they have problems with flus, and they have problems with other things. But for whatever reason, the China virus, children handle it very well,” he told reporters at the White House. “And they may get it, but they get it, and it doesn’t have much of an impact on them.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.