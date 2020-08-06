Homeland Security is building the border wall faster than ever before, the department’s border chief said Thursday.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, and with legal questions still surrounding the funding of the wall, Customs and Border Protection and the Army Corps of Engineers are working at a record pace.

“We’re putting more wall system in place every single day than we haver before,” said Mark Morgan, acting head of CBP.

He specifically credited presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner with facilitating faster construction.

Mr. Morgan counted 265 miles of wall constructed during the Trump administration.

Most of that construction is replacing outdated fencing or vehicle barriers, which were unable to stop migrants on foot. Only four of those miles have sealed off previously unprotected parts of the border.

Current plans call for construction of 738 total miles — though only about 400 to 450 will be completed by the end of this year, officials predict.

