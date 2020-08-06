LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - A 6-year-old boy who was shot at a Lawrence home was in critical but stable condition Thursday, Lawrence police said.

Officers who were called the house Wednesday night found the boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Lawrence police spokesman Patrick Compton said.

The boy was taken to an area hospital and Compton said hospital staff reported he was in critical but stable Thursday afternoon, the Lawrence Journal World reported.

The investigation is continuing but police do not suspect foul play at this time, Compton said.

