NEW ORLEANS (AP) - An 18-year-old New Orleans man was indicted Thursday on charges accusing him of shooting into a car packed with eight people, killing one and wounding five.

Dijon Dixon is charged second-degree murder in the death of of 17-year-old Cornelius Smith, District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said in a news release. Conviction would bring an automatic life sentence.

Defense attorney John Fuller said he would need to read the indictment before commenting.

Cannizzaro said Dixon and a passenger allegedly drove up next to the car in which Smith was a passenger, and both men opened fire about 10:30 a.m. Sept. 10. Dixon was identified as the driver; his passenger has not been identified, said Cannizzarro’s spokesman, Ken Daley.

Dixon also was charged with seven counts of attempted second-degree murder and one of obstructing justice in a murder investigation.

Dixon has been jailed since March 12, and his bond is set at $250,000.

