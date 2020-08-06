Likely Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden said that with “notable exceptions,” the Black community lacks the kind of diversity in attitudes he sees among Hispanics.

Mr. Biden made the comment as he vowed to reengage the U.S. in the country’s relations with Cuba.

“By the way, what you all know but most people don’t know, unlike the African American community with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things,” he told a group of Black and Latino journalists.

He said, for example, that people in Florida might have very different views on immigration than people in Arizona.

“So it’s a very diverse community,” he said.

The Trump campaign used shorthand for an expletive to call the comments racist.

“There are only 3 words to describe these disgusting comments from @JoeBiden: RACIST AF,” Katrina Pierson, a Trump campaign senior adviser, said on Twitter.

Mr. Biden participated in the interview for the joint virtual convention of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ).

The full interview was released Thursday.

In a clip released Wednesday, Mr. Biden asked CBS’s Errol Barnett, who is Black, if he was a “junkie.”

The former vice president was trying to ridicule the idea of taking a cognitive test, which President Trump has pushed him to do.

“No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? Come on, man,” Mr. Biden said.

“That’s like saying before you got on this program, you’re taking a test whether you’re taking cocaine or not,” Mr. Biden said. “What do you think, huh? Are you a junkie?”

