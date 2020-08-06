LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Los Angeles police officer who was shot and wounded was likely hit with gunfire from a fellow officer while they responded to a report of a distraught man, officials said.

The officer’s injuries were not life-threatening, and she had been released from an area hospital as of Thursday morning, police spokesman Josh Rubenstein told the Los Angeles Times.

Officers responding Wednesday to reports of a possibly suicidal person found a man clutching scissors near a Hollywood intersection. A Rottweiler was nearby, but it was unclear whether the dog belonged to the man.

What occurred next is still under investigation, Rubenstein said. He could not say how many officers shot or what the target of the gunfire was.

“It appears the officer was struck by ‘friendly fire,’ but that has not been confirmed,” the department wrote on Twitter late Wednesday.

The man was taken into custody. He was not injured, Rubenstein said. However, the dog was hurt and taken to a veterinarian’s office.

The incident remains under investigation.

