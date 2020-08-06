New York’s attorney general took action Thursday to dissolve the National Rifle Association after an 18-month investigation she said found evidence that the gun-rights group is “fraught with fraud and abuse.”

Attorney General Letitia James accused the nonprofit’s senior leadership of diverting millions of dollars for their use, squandering the funds on family vacations, private jets and expensive dinners.

The failure to properly manage the NRA contributed to a loss of $64 million over three years, Ms. James said.

“The NRA’s influence has been so powerful that the organization went unchecked for decades while top executives funneled millions into their own pockets,” Ms. James said at a press conference announcing the suit. “The NRA is fraught with fraud and abuse, which is why, today, we seek to dissolve the NRA because no organization is above the law.”

The NRA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

President Trump, who has enjoyed robust support from the NRA, called the lawsuit “a terrible thing.” He told reporters the organization should “move to Texas and lead a…beautiful life” there.

Ms. James filed a lawsuit in the New York state Supreme Court. It aims to dissolve the NRA and requires four current and former executives — including CEO Wayne LaPierre — to pay restitution.

She is also asking that all four executives be blocked from ever serving on the board of a New York charity.

The NRA had also sued the state of New York, alleging that it had illegally discouraged banks and insurance companies from doing business with the group.

The powerful gun-rights group has been rife with internal and external issues in recent years.

In April 2019, former NRA President Oliver North left the group after an apparent failed coup against Mr. LaPierre.

In June 2019, Chris W. Cox, the longtime head of the NRA’s legislative-lobbying arm, also resigned after he was accused of taking part in the coup. Mr. Cox denied the allegations but had been suspended as the group looked into the issue.

The NRA also went through a messy public breakup in 2019 with Ackerman McQueen, its former longtime advertising and PR firm that helped turn the gun-rights group into a political and cultural force over the past few decades.

Gun safety groups hailed Ms. James’ actions.

“Even casual observers of the NRA have seen it turn from a safety-focused nonprofit into a front group for gun manufacturers and a personal piggy bank for its leadership,” said John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety.

“Everytown has been warning regulators and the public about this corruption for years. The NRA has endangered millions of lives and done unspeakable damage to our political system, and we agree with Attorney General James that dissolution and all other remedies must be on the table,” he continued.

