PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) - A 37-year-old man sought on charges of domstic violence and other crimes was arrested after allegedly shooting at pursuing officers before and during a chase on local streets and three metro Phoenix freeways, authorities said Thursday.

Bryan Lamb on Wednesday first fired one shot toward officers attempting to locate and arrest him at a shopping center near Interstate 17 and then again after the ensuing pursuit took the officers first onto I-17 and then Interstate 10 and the Loop 202 freeway, a Peoria Police Department statement said.

Portions of the freeway were closed while police retrieved a gun thrown from the vehicle driven by Lamb during the pursuit, the statement said.

Lamb was jailed after being taken to a hospital for treatment of dog-bite injuries resulting from his arrest when the chase ended. Nobody else was injured, the statement said.

Lamb was sought on charges alleging domestic violence, stalking, harassment and order of protection violations and he was jailed on suspcision of new charges that included aggravated assault against police officer, unlawful flight and endangerment, the statement said.

Online court records diddn’t identify a defense attorney for Lamb who coulld comment on his behalf.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.