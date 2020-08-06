PHOENIX (AP) - An alleged sexual predator accused of targeting homeless women around the Phoenix metro area since February has been arrested, authorities said Thursday.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials said 51-year-old Robert Incorvaia is facing four counts of kidnapping and three counts of sexual assault.

It was unclear Thursday if Incorvaia has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

Incorvaia allegedly would offer to help homeless women and provide a shower and food to gain their trust.

Sheriff’s officials said Incorvaia would then take the women to home near New River and allegedly sexually assault them.

Court records show the victims were sometimes restrained, tied to a chair and then physically assaulted.

Sheriff’s detectives served search warrants on two residences associated with Incorvaia before his July 31 arrest and his vehicle has been seized.

Authorities said they are trying to determine if there are additional victims.

