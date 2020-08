PHOENIX (AP) - Police were searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot Thursday at an apartment complex in west Phoenix.

They said the shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the man hasn’t been released yet.

Police said the shooting suspect fled the scene and witnesses were being sought for information that could lead to an arrest in the case.

