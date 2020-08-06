House Speaker Nancy Pelosi dismissed President Trump’s suggestion of working out coronavirus relief through executive action if lawmakers can’t reach a deal this week.

“I don’t think they know what they’re talking about,” the California Democrat said Thursday. “The one thing that the President can do is to extend the moratorium [on evictions], and that would be a good thing if there’s money to go with it.”

Mrs. Pelosi argued that without any funds to go with a moratorium extension for evictions, the public would ultimately be hit with much larger debts down the road and landlords would be entirely out of money.

Mr. Trump said Thursday he’s tasked his staff with working on an executive order that would include a payroll tax cut, eviction protections, extensions on boosted unemployment, and flexibility on student loan repayment.

Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin, one of the lead White House negotiators on the covid relief deals, said Wednesday Republicans need to see progress and agreement on the major issues by Friday if there’s going to be hope for a bill at all.

Democrats again shot down any suggestion of doing a short-gap extension for benefits without a larger deal on the table.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, is planning to keep the Senate in session next week in case a deal gets hammered out. The House is out but remains on call for a vote.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.