House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer demanded Thursday that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy reverse recent policy changes they argued are undermining the U.S. Postal Service.

In a letter, the two top Democrats wrote that Mr. Dejoy confirmed “contrary to certain prior denials and statements minimizing these changes” in their meeting the day before cuts to overtime and processing equipment, new mail sorting and delivery policies, and restrictions on extra mail trips.

“We believe these changes, made during the middle of a once-in-a-century pandemic, now threaten the timely delivery of mail — including medicines for seniors, paychecks for workers, and absentee ballots for voters — that is essential to millions of Americans,” the lawmakers wrote. “While it is true that the Postal Service has and continues to face financial challenges, enacting these policies as cost-cutting or efficiency measures as the COVID-19 public health emergency continues is counterproductive and unacceptable.

“In this moment, Americans have turned to the Postal Service and depend on it for the timely delivery of critical goods and a safe alternative to in-person interactions,” they continued.

Mr. DeJoy has said the Postal Service is facing a liquidity crisis after losing money for years and operating with a “broken” business model.

Last month, the USPS implemented new cost-saving measures that cut overtime for hundreds of thousands of workers, spurring concern that it would trigger massive delays in deliveries. Officials have warned that the agency could run out of money by the end of September and requested $75 billion in emergency funding.

The $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill Congress passed in March authorized $10 billion in loans for the Postal Service if it finds that it can’t fund operating expenses because of the pandemic.

The GOP’s proposal does not include any aid for the Postal Service. Democrats’ $3 trillion package allocated $25 billion, although they reportedly have lowered their request to $10 billion.

