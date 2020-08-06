SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Authorities have arrested two suspect in the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found in a ditch west of Sioux Falls.

The suspects - ages 27 and 38 - are both from Sioux Falls and faces charges of first-degree premeditated murder, second-degree murder and kidnapping. One man was arrested Tuesday on an outstanding warrant, the other was taken into custody Wednesday.

Minnehaha County sheriff’s Capt. Josh Phillips said there may be other arrests, since the investigation is continuing, the Argus Leader reported.

Cody Allen Schmidt, 30, of Sioux Falls was found shot to death Monday morning. Schmidt’s body was found by a farmer checking on his cattle after a neighbor reported hearing gunshots the night before.

Schmidt was found with at least three gunshots to his body, including his upper abdomen, stomach and at least one wound in his head, according to court documents. Authorities believe Schmidt was shot four or five times around 11 p.m. Sunday, Phillips said. Five shell casings were found near his body.

The suspects and the victim knew each other, Phillips said.

