Rep. Rodney Davis, a Republican who has been pushing for new safety protocols on Capitol Hill, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mr. Davis, Illinois Republican, said on Thursday that he thought he had been taking all of the proper safety precautions.

“Like I found out, you can do what you think is the best and try the hardest to avoid it and [sometimes] it still affects you,” Mr. Davis said on CNN’s “New Day.”

Mr. Davis publicly disclosed his diagnosis on Wednesday and said he’s postponing public events until he tests negative.

He said he tested positive on Wednesday morning and that he’s been taking his temperature twice every day since the pandemic started.

The House is currently out, but members are on call in case there’s a deal on a coronavirus relief package.

“Obviously, I didn’t do enough — I picked it up somewhere.”

About a dozen members of Congress have tested positive.

Recent cases including Rep. Louie Gohmert, a Texas Republican who said he might have contracted the virus from wearing a mask too much, and House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Raul Grijalva, Arizona Democrat.

Mr. Davis said on Thursday that Mr. Grijalva “was following all the protocols he thought to follow.”

He said “almost every Republican and Democrat” are taking things seriously.

Mr. Davis also said there should be coronavirus testing on Capitol Hill.

“It’s not just about us members of Congress — it’s about the staff, the essential workers that are there on Capitol Hill even when we’re not there,” he said, also adding that reporters deserve testing capability.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, Maryland Democrat, now says that Congress should consider rethinking its approach to testing on Capitol Hill.

In early May, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, had rejected an offer from the White House to provide rapid testing for Capitol Hill, saying the supplies should be saved for frontline workers.

Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, said recently that it’s up to the Capitol physician.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.